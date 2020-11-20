Editor:
On Nov. 4, the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners approved rezone petition 19-09. This grievous betrayal of the public trust signaled to the Planning Commission that board policy now directs 100% impact on functioning wetlands, compatibility of Residential Multifamily Multi-Story rentals (RMF-M/S) with single family homes, and RMF-M/S “suitability” with clearly unsuitable undeveloped land.
Testimony of the county’s own staff found the rezone proposal inconsistent with our Comp Plan. 19-09’s wetland impact deprives our community of significant benefits. The clear adverse impact of RMF-M/S rentals on the value and quality of life of surrounding single-family homes (in violation of the county’s obligation to support existing communities) is reprehensible. Several local pilots testified that the 35-foot-high buildings among single-story homes could be a serious flight hazard.
Unanimous and substantial community objection to the unsuitable and incompatible proposal fell on the deaf ears of a board determined not to hear it. Residents have but one board. Who does that board represent when it rejects both the community’s unanimous judgement and its own staff in favor of the hired representatives of a single applicant?
Wetland services and the service of a potentially life-saving airport were compromised for the benefit of one applicant. Rare local never-developed land that has enriched our community for decades has now been rezoned to bury much of it under 90 rentals and parking. This promises nothing to compensate area residents. Where is objective, wise, circumspect, and responsible representation? In this critical matter, the board has failed us.
Brenda Bradford Ward
Englewood
