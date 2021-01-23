Editor:
It is criminal that the Health Department cannot develop a plan, and publish the same for the senior population of Sarasota County.
When the vaccines arrive, we have to have a firm distribution plan and no excuses like crowded phone lines.
Ivan Bartha
Englewood
