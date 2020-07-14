Editor:
Once again the shoddy reporting that is designed to frighten people about the virus and hospital capacity is disappointing. There is no mention of the capacity at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, our only magnet hospital, that shows today there are 839 beds at the hospital of which 588 are full. Of those, 77 people are there for the virus.
There are 72 ICU beds of which 52 are full. Out of those 17 are Covid-19 patients. So there are 17 patients in ICU with the virus out of 839 beds. SMH has a website that gives this information every day. I would think you have a responsibility to allay the public’s fears, not escalate the controversy, and sadly follow along with the media in the rest of the country, that continues to print sensationalism, slanted news, and half of the facts.
Dorothy Hill
North Port
