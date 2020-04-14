Editor:

I was stunned to read in this morning's Daily Sun that Sarasota Memorial Hospital was furloughing employees. At this time? What are they thinking?

We have the largest health crisis affecting our society at the moment and they only think of the "bottom line." Of all things health care industries should be gearing up and hiring people to take care of the burden of people seeking treatment that is to come. And this is a county hospital, owned by our residents. Sad state of affairs when they only thinking of their bottom line? Really makes me pretty sick, which means I wouldn't be looking to Sarasota Hospital for any help.

Tim Davis

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments