Editor:
I have begun to have the impression that most North Porters do not care how their tax dollars are spent.
Sam George, a few others and your fine newspaper have repeatedly called on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board (SCPHB) to do the right thing and build a hospital in Sarasota County’s largest city, North Port. Mr. George’s article on April 5 again pointed out “why” North Port, the least wealthy Sarasota County city, needs a hospital so desperately.
Do North Porters care? If you do, please show you do by petitioning, writing, contacting SCPHB and expressing your disappointment in their decisions.
Most North Porters who go to the SMH ER in North Port are shipped 40 miles away in an expensive ambulance.
Please note: The law of Florida which enabled the instituting of a public hospital in Sarasota County, begins as follows: “An act Establishing Sarasota County Public Hospital Board (as a Body Corporate, with Jurisdiction Extending in All of Sarasota County.” This is not the Manasota County Public Hospital Board, and, yet, SCPHB continues to serve Manatee County residents before adequately than serving all of Sarasota County.
We pay taxes to the SCPHB. Manatee County residents do not pay dime one. Yet, SMH built an outpatient clinic on State Route 64.
SMH recently announced their Oncology Center will be built on University Parkway adjacent to Manatee County. Now that is real convenient for a North Porter (single mother, older adult, etc.) with cancer.
Rik Jimison
North Port
