Editor:
Well after weeks of trying to get an appointment for a vaccine in five counties, luck and perseverance prevailed. Two of us were one of the lucky 3,000 to get the Modern vaccine this weekend at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In contrast to the chaotic, hit or miss, happenstance way some of the counties organized their registration, the process at SMH was seamless once you had your ticket.
They sent the ticket holders detailed explanation of what to expect and all the expectations were met. Police and safety personnel guided folks to saved parking spots adjacent to the auditorium where the vaccines were given. Volunteers were lined up as you entered ushering you to stations where they checked your temperature, ID, and recorded pertinent information. No wait.
Then into the auditorium where the shots were given. Pharmacists were there to answer your questions about the vaccine and a doctor was present during the 15-minute wait period after the vaccine to help those who might have a reaction. We had no side effects.
The experience came complete with an appointment in a month for the second shot.
Great going SMH no wonder you get an “A” when your hospital gets evaluated.
Barb DiCocco
North Port
