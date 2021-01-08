Editor:
Why is there only one site for Covid-19 vaccinations in Sarasota County? I have been locked down for almost a year. Surely there are many providers waiting to assist
It's a simple question, perfect for the local newspaper to research.
Jane Taylor
North Port
