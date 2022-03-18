March 5, my wife and I and our friend drove from Port Charlotte to Sarasota intending to spend the day at Siesta Key Beach. At 10:15 a.m. our car overheated so I immediately drove into the parking lot and parked in one of the two Sarasota Police parking spaces. After calling for help numerous times with a borrowed cell phones, at approximately 3:30 p.m. no tow truck had arrived.
Sarasota Police Officer R. Dixon arrived and offered to call AAA. At 6 p.m. Officer Dixon told us that he would stay with us to make sure we got home safely and he did not leave until he had called our friend's brother-in-law and gave him detailed directions on how to find us. We finally made it home later that evening thanks to Ed and his friend Bill Hamilton and no tow truck had arrived by 8:30 p.m.
We just want to let you know what an outstanding gentleman you have in Officer R. Dixon as he calmly stayed with us and attempted to obtain transportation information from your dispatch department. All the while he spoke to all tourists and workers as they walked by us. He is a great ambassador for the city of Sarasota and your Police Department.
Officer R. Dixon made our day much more pleasant.
Our mechanic in Lake Suzy was able to replace two faulty fan relay switches on March 11 and we are now back on the road.
