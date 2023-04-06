I was impressed with The Daily Sun article entitled “District looks at startup firm for policy.”
The parents whose children attend the Sarasota School District will now be able to better understand the issues the school board is considering. How can a neophyte consultant, Vermilion Education started December 2022 in Hillsdale, Michigan, be chosen without further research of this ultra conservative Vermilion contract. Seems to me the information presented is contradictory to the Vermilion principles: “Students should not be used by political parties or ideologies” and “Transparency fosters trust and respect among teachers, parents, and the community.”
The transparency quote doesn’t make sense because Jordan Adams did not return a request for an interview and board president Ziegler did not respond to an email. It was helpful the newspaper interviewed Tom Edwards, a School Board member, who put forth several concerns that needed to be pointed out to clarify some important issues.
Because I have two grandchildren that attend this school district, I’m interested in what is being taught or not being taught in the classroom. Shouldn’t the educationally trained staff like the superintendent, principals, and teachers be the ones to formulate what should be taught in the classrooms? The School Board doesn’t need a consultant when you already have such knowledgeable staff.
The Vermilion plan proposed seems to have far right religious tendencies for public schools. Lots of study needs to be done. Good luck.
