The current push by our newly elected school board to fire a successful superintendent is not about one isolated administrative hire; it is a political gesture with deeper implications. Sarasota County has become a hot spot for Christian Nationalism. The people involved deny having an agenda. They use appealing catch phrases like, "parents' rights," to mislead unsuspecting members of our community.
Governor DeSantis supported all the Florida school board candidates aligned with "Moms for Liberty." Those same candidates were supported by the Proud Boys and Englewood resident Michael Flynn. They are neo-fascists who wrap themselves in the flag and claim to be freedom loving while they work to achieve the exact opposite.
Freedom means more choices, not fewer. "Moms for liberty," is a Koch financed group masquerading as grass roots. It is the height of cynicism for them to use cultural issues to distract parents with the fear their child might read a book titled, "My Two Moms," or learn the truth about institutional racism in America lasting more than a century after the civil war, or even that mask wearing during an epidemic is an infringement on personal freedom. The new school board has revealed who they really are, controlling, power hungry bigots.
