Editor:

I am sick and tired of the blatant arrogance and “might makes right” attitude of our Sarasota County commissioners. They don’t like the outcome of something that thousands of people voted on in 2018, well, they’ll just use all of the power and channels ( i.e. the Charter Review Board) that they’ve got to change a good thing.

Excuse me. Are they even remotely aware that this is not in their job description? Their job is to represent, defend, and protect what the people of Sarasota County want. County commissioners, leave your narcissistic hands off a perfectly good and fair outcome that the voters decided.

All five districts need the opportunity to see the benefits of single member districts. Districts 1, 3 and 5 had successful elections in 2020. Districts 2 and 4 will have their chance in 2022. Stop trying to rig elections and sway voters with biased surveys and slanted ballot language.

Monica Balicki

North Port

1
1
0
0
0

Load comments