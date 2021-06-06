Editor:
I am sick and tired of the blatant arrogance and “might makes right” attitude of our Sarasota County commissioners. They don’t like the outcome of something that thousands of people voted on in 2018, well, they’ll just use all of the power and channels ( i.e. the Charter Review Board) that they’ve got to change a good thing.
Excuse me. Are they even remotely aware that this is not in their job description? Their job is to represent, defend, and protect what the people of Sarasota County want. County commissioners, leave your narcissistic hands off a perfectly good and fair outcome that the voters decided.
All five districts need the opportunity to see the benefits of single member districts. Districts 1, 3 and 5 had successful elections in 2020. Districts 2 and 4 will have their chance in 2022. Stop trying to rig elections and sway voters with biased surveys and slanted ballot language.
Monica Balicki
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.