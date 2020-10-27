Editor:
The writing is on the wall. Wake up America, Satan wants to destroy the United States and has created the perfect storm. The Covid-19 pandemic that has devastated the world, but more so in our country. Our churches have been closed, our schools have been closed, businesses, factories, doctor and dentist offices and our country has been brought to a stand still.
We now have strife between the races. Police departments all over this nation are under siege. Which will give the society of criminals in this nation an open playing field to plunder and destroy.
The United States is the glue that keeps this world together. We have been the peace keepers of this world for years. No other nation has protected this world against terrorism more than America. And when our country is no longer the leader of this world the rest of the world will follow suit.
In Genesis these verses refer to Noah and the flood. Chapter 6, verses 5,6,7, and 17. And in chapter seven verses 4 and 7. In Matthew these verses are similar to what will happen during the seven years of Tribulations. Matthew 24 verses 34, 35, 36,37,38,and 39. And if you believe God, you will understand what is going to happen in the near future.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
