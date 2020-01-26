Editor:
The assassination of Iran’s top military leader was a mistake. In order to defend it, Trump has claimed that Iran is a terrorist nation, similar to ISIS or Al-Qaeda. However, there is a big difference. Iran is not sponsoring terrorist attacks in the USA. When they accidentally shot down the Ukrainian airplane, they eventually admitted it, apologized and will pay restitution. This is not what ISIS would have done.
Iran is accused of killing Americans by providing support to Shia Iraqi militias who have killed U.S. soldiers while fighting against our presence in Iraq. Killing American soldiers in war is not equivalent to the 9/11 murders. If that were true, we could be considered as terrorists as well. After all, we started the Iraq war, not Iran.
Most importantly, the assassination is not going to make us safer. Iran will not be defeated militarily in the way that ISIS was. They will get revenge one way or the other. Ironically, the same Shia Iraqi militias that we label as terrorist have actually been fighting against the real terrorist, Sunni ISIS.
The largest sponsor of terrorism is Saudi Arabia. They promote the vile extremist theology, Wahabism, that motivates Sunni terrorist groups. The 9/11 attacks were done by Saudis, not Iranians. Saudi Arabia was waging a war in Yemen with the same sort of support from the USA that Iran provides to its proxies, that is causing death to many innocent civilians.
Frank Vorlicek Jr.
Rotonda West
