Editor:
Just as the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act with the current administration backing the dismantling of the law, President Trump was receiving superior free medical care at Walter Reed Hospital.
The President received an experimental antibody that fewer than 10 people have received. The difference between the treatment the president was given versus that you and I would receive is as different as night and day.
Trump’s flattering comments on his coronavirus experience gives the false impression that most people would get that same kind of care. This is not the case.
Many patients with coronavirus die alone, often in intensive care, isolated from loved ones, separated from their families. For the average person, specialized treatment for Covid-19 would be less accessible, less comprehensive and a lot more expensive from that the president received. Most people can barely afford basic health care, never mind being surrounded by “world-class medical care 24/7.”
There are more uninsured Americans today than when Trump took office and, despite assurances to the contrary, he has presented no plan to address this problem. It’s pathetic to see a wealthy, powerful politician singing the praises of his government-provided health care while his fellow citizens do without.
If we want any kind of healthcare at all, we must elect Joe Biden.
Juanita Pawlisch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.