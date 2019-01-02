Editor:
How will Charlotte County fund projects? Or how can we, the county commissioners, waste about $100,000,000 of taxpayer money?
Go ahead and do the Harborview project and you can waste a greater share of that money right there. Put a speedway through a residential neighborhood. Put in sidewalks for miles that will lead to nowhere except ramps at Interstate 75. Destroy the value of hundreds of homes along the way and then increase their taxes to pay for it.
Then, while you are at it, levy a millage on all others in the county to keep the Sunseekers happy. After ticking off the county homeowners, levy some hidden and not-so-hidden taxes so you can scald the tourists. Then tell the magazines why Charlotte County is the place to visit and retire.
You already have a nice access to I-75 via Kings Highway. Update it at a fraction of the Harborview project cost.
The commissioners here are as wasteful as any politician in The Swamp. Easy to spend other peoples many, isn't it?
To figure out the funding re-figure the projects.
Commissioners are elected to be responsible. These projects, especially the highway through the neighborhood, for the amount of money involved, are the height of irresponsibility.
Dave Alger
Punta Gorda
