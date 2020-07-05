Editor:
This is a request I emailed to the Board of County Commissioners after seeing the progress reported in Sun newspaper June 23.
Please do not rush into giving up public access to the Peace River. I do not know the percentage of people that do not live on a waterway in Charlotte County, but many, many of our residents do not.
I voted for the sales tax of 1%, as the $4.5 million would be going into parks, preserving the land for public use. Can you not see the possibility of adding a beautiful park, with access to the water?
Whenthe land is taken away from residents, changed to private use, the land is lost forever.
Please consider putting this item on the ballot for November for the residents of Charlotte County to make their wishes known. I am fortunate to live on the water, and I love Charlotte County. I so hope and pray this property is preserved. We do not have enough parks on the waterfront.
This is in no way about a protest about the Laishley group. They are a wonderful asset to Charlotte County, and very supportive through their foundation to so many. Have the Laishleys considered purchasing the abandoned property from Sunseeker?
Seems they could be saving loads of money by taking that over. That would certainly help the appearance of our community. It is not pleasant to see that eyesore for at least 18 months.
Barbara E. Pollard
Port Charlotte
