Editor:
Reading your "Letters to the Editor column today (amusing, at best). Don't Democrats, understand integrity in candidates? (Biden rampant criminality). Where's Hunter, hiding in Joe's basement?
Trump, being "largely ignored" by the media? Would that be the corrupt and biased media, aka "lame stream media"? Fox news, is the only "media," that carried Trump's messages (truthfully and live)! Trump's "shenanigans," did not provoke disruptions, rioting and looting. That was "ANTIFA and BLM," anti-American groups, condoned, and funded by Democrat-run cities across this nation!
To date: Biden has not won "anything," in this election. It's still under investigation for gross and rampant criminality on behalf of the Democrat party and its "minions"." (Is that what we Americans want in a national election? Criminality?) rump "proved" his America first agenda, by bringing back thousands of manufacturing jobs (sent away by "Obama bogus" policies). America started to flourish, until the Chinese Covid virus, of which was never experienced in this nation. Trump, assembled the best medical minds in this country, to deal with it! Trump's efforts were, and are, "first rate" and unprecedented in success!
Tweet? How else could Trump communicate with his electorate? The "lame stream media" did everything to thwart Trump and his patriotic efforts! Regardless of how much the Democrats and their co-conspiritors try to skew history, Trump, is by far "probably" the most effective and successful president America has ever known (no thanks to the corrupt journalists and their treacherous efforts to put Trump in a bad light)! God save America, from Demoncrats!
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
