Editor:
As readers and consumers of news we have an obligation to use our common sense and logic.
Take Rashida Tliab's trip to Israel. Her outrage and tears just don't ring true. She had the opportunity to go with a United States delegation that had the goal of doing exactly what she says she wants, to talk to and listen to both Israel and Palestine. By choosing to make the trip with Ilhan Omar she was not acting in the best interest of her constituents, nor that of the House of Representatives.
What was happening here was that she wants to be in control and she wants to stir up trouble. By accepting sponsorship of the trip from Miftah, she was signaling that she has no desire to listen to both sides or to reach any understanding of the Israeli position. If this was about seeing her grandmother, she has had 13 years to do so.
In being a savvy consumer, we will have to check things out and do some research because the news will almost always be biased one way or the other and will often commit the error of omission.
Jennie Veary
Englewood
