Editor:
I am hoping that everyone reading this take time to pray and remember this is Easter which is the true meaning of the Resurrection.
We must all pray together. I saw Rev. Graham on TV the other day and when he was asked why is God doing this his answer was so profound. He said God did not do this to you all, you did. You turned your back on God. This is not God's doing but Satan's.
First they are not allowed to say God bless America. Then no more saying Merry Christmas. Can't teach our children the true meaning of prayer. Please take time to reflect how our Lord Jesus hung on a cross for three hours after being beaten whipped for us. Then kneel and pray and say thank you Lord. Just because the church is closed does not mean you cannot pray and thank God.
Please pray for an end to this terrible plague.
May God grant you all a blessed Easter remember prayer is the answer.
God bless you all.
Maria Danesi
Port Charlotte
