A friend of mine included the following in a recent post regarding the Russian people’s access to independent media, “They are only hearing the state-sponsored propaganda. It reminds me of what has happened in this country.” In a recent letter to the editor, someone wrote, “Is it just me, or does anyone else see very little difference between the Russian and American mainstream media?
Seriously. Is this some sort of political “hot button?” Can anyone demonstrate how the treatment of the “free press” in Russia is in any way the moral equivalent to treatment of the “free press” in America?
I realize that there is a great political divide in our country. We all view the information received from various media outlets as accurate or inaccurate (or, as complete or incomplete) based on our own set of personal biases. However, we have Fox News, MSNBC, the Epoch Times, ABC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, CBS, OAN, The Washington Post, The Washington Examiner, PBS, Steve Bannon’s broadcasts, NBC, and numerous magazines to provide “news.” Are all of these “state-sponsored propaganda?” Do those who have made this comparison really believe that all of these news outlets are controlled by the Biden administration?
America is still the greatest country in the world - and the one with the most freedoms. Let’s not tear it down with hyperbole.
