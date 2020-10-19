Editor:
When you vote, please mark yes for the penny tax extension. The money has to come from somewhere so why not let our visitors help us to keep our slice of paradise viable and beautiful. The flip side of that could be higher real estate taxes, and nobody wants that.
Kathy Page
Punta Gorda
