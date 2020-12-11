Editor:

Both for Trump and against Trump writers in in this column make some valid points. But when some mathematical genius states Trump has told 17,000 lies while in office you know you cannot take the rest of his letter seriously.

The number 17,000 equates to about 56 lies a day. I wonder who has time in the first place to do the counting. I suppose though if you are a real hateful person every word could be construed to be a lie.

Neil Heisner

Gulf Cove


