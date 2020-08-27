Editor:
Trump has never made a secret of his distaste for democracy. After his election, Steve Bannon described the objective of the new administration as "Deconstruction of the Administrative State".
He already has the DOJ as his personal protector.
And now, with Trump controlling the mail, he controls our democracy.
The autocrat 'cat’ is out of the bag, and it won’t go back in.
Plato said it best: ‘This and no other is the root from which a tyrant springs: when he first appears he is a protector.’
And that is precisely where I believe we are headed. This scares me.
Andy Paine
Englewood
