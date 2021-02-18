Editor:
I am writing on behalf of my mother, an 82-year-old Charlotte County resident. She had signed up through the call-in center, was confirmed and waited weeks for an appointment phone call.
She finally got the scheduling phone call today. While she was on the call with the scheduler they ran out of appointments. She was then told that she would need to resubmit a new form and return to the end of the queue. Both my mother and the scheduler were in tears by the end of the call. There was nothing else they could do.
I find this illogical. Why wouldn't she be at the beginning of the queue to be called next time there are available appointments? She's been waiting for weeks for this call.
The form clearly says if it's resubmitted it puts you back at then end of the queue.
If she didn't get an appointment, why would her form need to be resubmitted? Maybe the schedulers are being given the wrong information?
Please help us with this, or, at least address it for future applicants.
Karen Trapp
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.