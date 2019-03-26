Editorial:
Adam Schiff has been continually lying insisting that there is evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Now is the time that he should be made to provide evidence, or made to resign.
Democrats have disgraced themselves and should apologize to the American people. They need to get back to the job they have been elected to do. They have put aside all our concerns for two years. Enough is enough!
Patricia Wall
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.