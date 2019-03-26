Editorial:

Adam Schiff has been continually lying insisting that there is evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Now is the time that he should be made to provide evidence, or made to resign.

Democrats have disgraced themselves and should apologize to the American people. They need to get back to the job they have been elected to do. They have put aside all our concerns for two years. Enough is enough!

Patricia Wall

Punta Gorda

