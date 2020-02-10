Editor:

The constitution is all about the separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers. This balance of powers, the checks and balances, is not so much on rationally as it is on emotionalism.

Tragically, we think what we feel not feel what we think. The highlight of the impeachment trial was a tale, a revelation of and by two Democrats Adam Schiff and Alan Dershowitz. One in defense of the constitution took the high road. The other, a blindly ambitious politician took the low road.

Alan Dershowitz is a gentleman and a scholar. Adam Schiff is a charlatan, a consummate and congenital liar. The primary concern of the founding fathers in writing the constitution was for the protection of individual liberty. Let us not allow radical Democrats to turn the constitution into a scrap of paper.

Larry Bierma

Punta Gorda

