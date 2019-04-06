Editor:
I write this letter knowing that by the time it’s printed the importance of its relevance may have diminished.
Last week, the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, held a congressional hearing on Russian influence in our country and elections. Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 22 Russian generals and oligarchs for hacking into our 2016 elections. Evidence has shown that they also tried in 2018 and will also be active in our 2020 election. The frustration is that the Trump administration has done next to nothing to stop this invasion into one of our most sacred rights as Americans.
The Republican members of this committee drafted, signed and read aloud, at this hearing, a request that Chairman Schiff resign from his role. Chairman Schiff’s rebuttal is why I write this letter.
He said, “They may not care” that our elections were hacked or that many members of the Trump family and administration lied about their associations with Russia or that Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, has many guilty pleas and indictments against them, but he does. I did not even list all of the many Russian influence concerns given by Chairman Schiff during his “I care” rebuttal, but, I care, too.
I also care about the Mueller Report being made public, as does 75 percent of Americans polled. This investigation must have some important information surrounding Trump, his family and administration or Trump’s self-appointed Attorney General, William Barr, wouldn’t be trying so hard to suppress the findings.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
