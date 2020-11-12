Editor:
As a 19-year Rotonda West property owner and real estate broker, I witnessed the changes in our community. We had some divisive times that had to be addressed by our RWA board of directors. We have evolved to what I believe is a better place to live with the help of David Kelly, contrary to a recent letter from a resident.
Diane Shaw voiced that David Kelly as RWA board member and co-owner manager of the Rotonda golf courses, presents a conflict of interests. Management of the business side of both have impacts on RWA dues, home values and the desirability of living in Rotonda West. David is a 40-year native to the area and a property owner in Rotonda West. The golf courses own approximately 25% of the land within the RWA and pay nearly a half-million dollars in taxes. As manager, David probably has more interaction with ROA residents than any board member or candidate.
The truth is the relationship between the RWA board and golf course management is a connection of interests not a conflict.
Explosive growth in Rotonda West and surroundings will bring challenges to the RWA. The Increase in residents, traffic, strains on utilities and land management will need to be addressed by the RWA board. Bernie Schmelz, with 35 years as a professional community planner will bring the needed expertise to the RWA board.
For the future, think and elect David, and Bernie!
Andy Leonard
Rotonda West
