Editor:
With all the political letters being posted -- some positive, some negative -- I thought I would spread some good news for our communities in Charlotte County.
Your local Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte American Association for University Women has awarded many scholarships to over 74 women since 1977. The applications for these three $1,000 scholarships are available at the financial aid offices at Florida Southwestern State College, WMU and FSC in Venice.
If you live in Charlotte County and attend another university or college, you still can apply. The applicants must be women and residents of Charlotte County, enrolled in accredited degree program and have gone back to school after having their education interrupted.
Applications have to be in to AAUW by April 2. If you have any questions, please call Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. We want to get the word out so more women have a chance to apply.
Our organization also offers scholarships to younger girls to attend STEM Camp in the summer and provide STEM programs in our community.
Kathleen Campanirio
Port Charlotte
