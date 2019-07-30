Editor:
I have lived in many Florida communities since I immigrated here in 1981. I finally settled in Charlotte County, and began connecting with many fine folks. After a while, I began telling people I knew that Charlotte County was the friendliest place I had ever lived. Folks get contentious over issues, but in general, we get along well here.
One of my prime interests in Charlotte County has been education, since I sincerely believe well-educated youth are the only way to preserve our unique republic. As such, I became involved in school politics, and have petitioned the school board against text books, gave public presentations against the recent school levy, and have written many letters and columns concerning the shortfalls of our educational system.
But in April, my already compromised heart took a turn for the worse, and ultimately, I was fortunate enough to be referred to one of the nation’s top cardiac surgeons at Shands Hospital. Back home after a month, and feeling much better, I received a get-well card signed by the members of the School Board. I will say that I was moved by that act, and it is now my best example of why I consider Charlotte County to be the friendliest place I have ever lived.
So folks, as we deal with issues that arise, let’s keep our behavior at the adult level. Contention solves problems when the antagonists treat each other with respect, but immobilizes communities when people replace argument with name calling.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
