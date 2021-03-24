Editor:
HJR1461 is a joint bill in process in Tallahassee sponsored by Sam Garrison (850-717-5018). This bill would make all school board positions unpaid volunteer positions.
Currently, the average school board member salary is $35,995 with benefits worth another $11,000. Florida has 65 school districts while Texas has over 1,000, meaning we already have fewer resources doing this work than they do in a state of comparable size. Our school boards have broad and vital responsibilities. We want working parents to be viable school board candidates to assure that we have informed and committed board members.
This bill will limit school board candidates to those with the resources to volunteer. Well meaning, but uninformed, wealthy people will not make the best decision for our kids. Rural school districts will be hardest hit by this change. Call our State Senator Joe Gruters (941-378-6309) and Representative Michael Grant (941-613-0914) and tell them to vote against Bill HJR 1461.
Our school children deserve to have the best, most qualified and informed stakeholders to be on our school boards. This bill will eliminate far too many of those candidates from the opportunity to serve their community. This hurts our schools and our democracy. Take action now!
Call Reps. Garrison and Grant and Sen. Gruters and tell them that bill HJR 1461 is faulty, will hurt our school children, and needs to be defeated.
Linda Richardson
Port Charlotte
