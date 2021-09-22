Yesterday morning The Daily Sun headlines read, "Charlotte student dies from COVID-19, Board members reveal death during workshop where they opted to keep masks optional."
The Charlotte County Board of Education seems to worry more about themselves than the children and staff.
They were told that a student had died; they were told that the positivity rate was 21.4 % compared to the state average pf 16.8%/ They know that there are 100 new cases in grades K-12 per day, and the latest school data showed 210 confirmed cases and 164 known contacts. The Board agreed that wearing a mask helps curtail the spread of the virus. But yet they opted to keep masks optional.
Do they not care? Are they worried about what some people might say? They say it's not enforceable. Hey, the kids aren't having a problem wearing the masks. It's the parents!
They better start worrying about keeping their teachers and bus drivers. According to the Florida Education Association, in 2020 more than 2,400 teaching jobs, remained unfilled. Among high school and college students, only 3% were interested in becoming teachers. The National Education Association reports some 32% of teachers plan to leave the profession during the pandemic. Most bus drivers are of retirement age and have decided to find a second job elsewhere.
One child, one teacher, one bus driver's death is one to many.
From a parent of a teacher: She is my child, I want her safe too.
