There is much ado these days about conflict between parents and school boards. Much of this arises from the fact that schools in most places do not give those with legitimate concerns any attention whatsoever.
Consider our own Charlotte County School Board. Their meeting is held at 5:30 p.m. on a work night following a 9 a.m. workshop where actual policy matters are discussed. Can you think of a more inconvenient schedule for parents who like to attend meetings? Board meetings are recorded but not workshops, and in any event a post-meeting recording does no one any good.
Here is a suggestion for some improvements.
First, record the workshops and put them on the CCPS where they can be found. No working parent can expect to come home and view a recording (sometimes three hours) and then go to a 5:30 p.m. meeting. So second, require the school board meetings be held not less than 72 hours after the workshop video is posted so parents may see what happened at the workshop. Third, require the board meetings start no earlier than 6:30 p.m., so parents may have a chance to attend. Fourth, provide any attendee who submits a written question to get a written answer within a week.
Contact your school board member and ask them why they can't make these changes to their board schedule. We pay the bill, a stunningly high one for education and we deserve a hearing.
