I note with interest a School Board proposal for a 13.7 percent increase in coming year budget which, of course, means a hefty increase in our property tax.

This comes from the same well-paid school board that just a few weeks ago found enough money to grant a lucrative 14 percent pay raise for the superintendant of our mediocre school system during a period of low inflation.

I found it also interesting that they also gave him a ridiculous $750/month car allowance. We also have medical coverage and pension for life based on who knows what. Most employers offer pensions based on years of service and age if at all, since nowadays instead of pension, a 401(K) plan.

Also interesting that it was reported almost 100 teachers were overpaid due to oversight in his administration. Good luck trying to get their union to agree to recoup.

In the same week, we read that Sunseeker got a $1 million break in impact fees just days before an increase went into effect. Good

timing or coincidence?

How many taxpayers got a 14 percent cost of living increase in wages or pensions?

Ernest Swanson

Port Charlotte

