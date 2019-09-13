Editor:
There aren’t studies that show schoolchildren that breathe in greenhouse gases spewed from their school bus have higher IQ’s. Instead, studies show their IQs are several points less than those students not exposed to school bus fumes. Students average 2,000 hours on the school bus over their schooling. There are over 400,000 school buses in the U.S.
The Charlotte County School Board needs to trade or convert these injurious buses to battery-only vehicles. This saves on maintenance and fuel costs but more importantly keeps the students healthy. A school bus is idle 22 hours a day. Plenty time to charge the all electric batteries via solar panels on school buildings. Since buses go on field trips they would need 150 mile-range batteries even though the average use is 30 miles. The buses would in hurricane season represent mobile power sources reducing the need for generators and maintenance at shelters.
Increase the students IQ, keep them healthier and save money on transporting them would seem like a good idea to many.
Sadly, the Charlotte County school board prefers gas/diesel powered buses that lower a student rider’s IQ and by contributing to climate change, place their student’s future at risk.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.