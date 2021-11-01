Suppose 67 runners got together every year and ran a race. One year, only 11 showed up, but the judges decided to include the missing runners and score them based on their previous performances. Somehow the runner who actually came in eighth amongst the 11 was awarded third place.
Nobody would ever do that, you say? In fact, Charlotte Schools just did it. Every year Florida administers tests to all county school districts. They are ranked by student performance using a rather complex grading system, and then assigned district letter grades. Because of the COVID epidemic, testing was only administered this year to schools who opted in for testing, comprising Charlotte County and 10 others.
Now of the 11 who did compete, Charlotte County came in eighth, and had a total point score lower than the last testing period (2018 -2019), as well as having lower student achievement scores for all categories of student proficiency. When you are eighth out of 11n, well below the midpoint, by what quantitative magic do you arrive at 13th out of 67, well above the midpoint? Furthermore, in the previous round of tests, there were 24 or ‘A’ districts, so how does a ‘B’ district now place 13th?
But our school board blithely accepted these bogus results, and whacked the fat taxpayer pinata to spill a $20,000-plus raise on Superintendent Dinisio. I have a suggestion: tell Dinisio he got a raise, and reduce his paycheck. It can be justified using school system math.
