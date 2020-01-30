Editor:

Schools are safe? Referring to Friday's paper, Asst. School Superintendent Jerry Olivo, said that the since they installed fencing around schools this prevents a outsider from getting to the buildings.

Come on guys, a 6-foot-tall fence with one-foot gaps on the ground the front of the middle school on Midway. I guess they never watched LIVE PD on TV where everyone and their brother jumps these kinds of fences with ease, even the slightly overweight law enforcement officers get over these fences. The mental health of school officials should be reviewed when thinking these fences will stop people.

James Fisher

Punta Gorda

