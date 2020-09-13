Editor:
As our children return to school in Charlotte County I would like to comment on the leadership at all levels during the planning. Only time will tell how well they did, but I truly believe that they worked hard under very difficult circumstances to do their best to always keep the welfare of students, parents and all personnel at the forefront. Thank you for caring.
Nancy Razvoza
Port Charlotte
