Editor:
At this time when we are all COVID weary, my hope is that our community will, in the words of Stephen Covey, “seek first to understand” the incredibly complex circumstances before our superintendent and school board.
Thankfully, CCPS has a strong leadership team building an effective plan to address health and safety, provide required services and quality instruction services for all students. The plan must also address parents' concerns and needs, support all employees, be acceptable to demanding federal and state departments of education, be flexible enough to respond to constantly changing conditions and medical data, and be funded with declining revenues.
Challenges include an incredible number of logistical, technological, medical and financial details, changing mandates, and strongly held beliefs that schools should open or that instruction should be virtual only. Parents, students, employees and interested citizens must be patient and have faith in the district’s commitment to our students, their families, CCPS employees and our community. It is an unprecedented challenge in times when the first tendency too often is to be critical and combative rather than considerate and kind.
So much more can be accomplished in less time if we consider the issue with the desire to understand the magnitude of the responsibilities of the school district’s leadership. I believe their decisions will provide the best possible plan with the resources available. Charlotte County is a uniquely caring community. Please "seek first to understand” the numerous challenges our school leaders must address and patiently await their plan.
Sue Sifrit
Punta Gorda
