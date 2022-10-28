Right now things are hard for everyone in Charlotte County. As we go to vote in the next weeks, please consider the importance of a strong school system to the long-term benefits for all of us, and vote yes to continue the 1% millage rate for the schools. For property assessed at $400,000 with the $25,000 Homestead Exemption this amounts to only $1.14 a day. We are already paying for this – it’s not new.
Since 2018 when voters passed the 1% millage to benefit our school district a tremendous amount of good has resulted. The graduation rate is 91%, the highest in history. Eighty percent of our schools have maintained or increased to A or B grades. Additional reading and math coaches support struggling students in every school. Additional paraprofessionals help students and teachers in more ways than can be counted.
The extra 30 minutes of daily instruction will provide more than an extra year of learning in 12 years. The Advanced Placement passing rate is twice the state average, including 100% passing calculus, composition and government tests. Additional social workers and psychologists help students deal with stress and trauma, and now after the hurricane this is crucial. Raises helped keep good people in our community, instead of seeing them train here and move north or south for more money.
If this does not pass these jobs, additional learning time and gains, and raises will disappear, causing long-term damage to our entire community. Vote yes!
