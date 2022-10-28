Editor:

Right now things are hard for everyone in Charlotte County. As we go to vote in the next weeks, please consider the importance of a strong school system to the long-term benefits for all of us, and vote yes to continue the 1% millage rate for the schools. For property assessed at $400,000 with the $25,000 Homestead Exemption this amounts to only $1.14 a day. We are already paying for this – it’s not new.


