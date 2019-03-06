Editor:
I believe that it was outrageous to require Ms. Perry to remove her Black History Month display. I believe that Mr Kaepernick knelt not to disrespect our flag or vets but to draw attention to the disparity in treatment of black and white children and young people.
If a black kid twitches or turns his back, he runs the risk of being shot. If a black young woman resists having her kid taken from her before she gets a chance to explain her quandary, she gets downed into a headlock and is arrested. We have all seen these videos. No way would this happen to a white youngster. It shouldn’t happen to any of our children.
This is racism, not fair treatment of all our citizens. The school authorities tell us that they had complaints which were “half and half.”
Unhappily, they chose the racist solution, to ask Ms Perry to dismantle her display.
Dr. Stephanie G. Wall
Punta Gorda
