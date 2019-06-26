Editor:
I hope you were as outraged as I after reading Charlotte County school district rankings in the Sun recently. The teachers, administrators and School Board should all be ashamed of themselves.
College readiness 13 percent, reading proficiency 62 percent and math proficiency 60 percent. What a disgrace.
You all have let the students down as you send them off to colleges and the work space unprepared. We spend more than most other country's on education and have nothing to show for it.
Last year, most taxpayers were duped into voting to raise real estate taxes after being told more tax dollars would make everything better in our schools. What a lie. Nothing will change, in fact. I bet the School Board will be back asking for more soon.
Now I know why many would-be teachers can't pass the state teacher certification test. They were sent to college unprepared. Remember, college readiness is only 13 percent.
Chas Seybold
Port Charlotte
