Editor:

The Florida Legislature is passing an expanded school voucher program. (HB1 & SB202) The program diverts $7,000 for each student whose parents decide to use a private or home school education for their student, regardless of income. The Education Law Center and Florida Policy Institute estimates the expansion will cost approximately an additional $4 billion in state money. https://edlawcenter.org/.


