Editor:
Shouldn't it be disturbing that Business Insider chastised Fox News for not even pretending to be a legitimate news network anymore?
But before you Fox folks jump all over me, yes, networks like MSNBC are also guilty of not being objective most of the time. Being truthful, being objective, being fair and clearly separating fact from opinion have vanished in our society. It is time to understand how we are being duped and how among other things, we need to retool our schools to upgrade our history and social studies curricula by teaching how to differentiate fact from opinion.
We need to invigorate the teaching of government and economics; we need to double the requirement of U.S. history to two years; we need to teach life skills like paying taxes, getting mortgages and other loans and basic survival skills; and we must lengthen the school year to 210 days. We need students who understand the power of propaganda and we need to teach them how to fight against it.
A good teacher should know how to always take the middle ground. He should know how to play devil's advocate to help his students think and should never discourage his students if they have a different opinion. The debate is the thing. The listening is the thing. The respect of all kinds of people is the thing. I see that our society is quickly nearing a place from which we may never return. And that place is God awful.
Jim Wasowski
Rotonda West
