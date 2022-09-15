Our nation’s success is based upon its youth, being well educated, and motivated to excel. What is our Secondary Education system doing to ensure those important aspects are achieved?
Post-World War II, our students ranked number one in the world in mathematics and science. The average student to teacher ratio was at or about 30 to 1. Today, our students’ ranking versus the world’s students have dropped outside of the top 30 in both categories and the student to teacher ratio is ½ i.e., 15 to 1.
The formative years of K-12 is the time a person learns to deal with adversities but allowing seriously bad students to ruin a class full of students’ serious efforts to learn, amounts to theft!
Teacher unions, lobbyists, teachers spending less time teaching than maintaining order in class, are just some of the problems. If schools instituted corporal punishment, the very threat of it would stem most of the disruptive behaviors. Good students would appreciate a classroom without the distractions and more quality teachers would be encouraged to return to the profession.
Lack of corporal punishment has forced many of the best to go into other fields, to avoid the threat of unruly student’s parent’s lawsuits for defending themself. Just as our justice system is soft on criminals with no compassion for victims of serious crimes.
Children (America’s future generations) deserve to have the best and teachers should be challenged every year through testing to ensure only the best are retained.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.