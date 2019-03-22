Editor:
A published Viewpoint column by the principal of Port Charlotte High School is an example of bureaucratic weakness and a failure of leadership.
It was a weak attempt to hold onto his job in the face of the controversy involving his decision to instruct a teacher, who had put up a poster in support of the Kapernick knee-taking during the national anthem, to remove the poster.
He did the right thing in having the poster taken down but he caved when faulted by a group of “correct thinkers.”
The Viewpoint was an apology for doing the right thing, an apology that should never have been made. The principal missed an opportunity for a teaching moment, choosing instead to go along with the criticism. He could have explained why he had the poster taken down, but he didn’t. If he believed the poster should have been taken down he should be prepared to defend his decision.
The teacher in question was making a political statement, which should have no place in a classroom. What is to stop another teacher from putting up a poster in support of President Trump’s attempt to build a border wall? Where does it stop? Is it only liberal ideas that deserve a public forum?
School should be the one place free of political statements. We get enough of that in the media.
Anthony Storace
Port Charlotte
