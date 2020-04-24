Editor:
Simply irresponsible for the school to allow the seniors to gather on Friday night. Obviously, by the pictures in the paper, some are totally ignoring social distancing.
Also the paper article and pictures make it appear The Sun condones it. It is insulting for all that are doing the right thing.
Jeff Sweetland
Punta Gorda
