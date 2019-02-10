Editor:
The image that Sen. Schumer portrayed during President's Trumps State of the Union speech showed Schumer for what he really is: a grinning, self-centered, revenge-seeking buffoon and not an intelligent member of the U.S. Congress.
His actions proved he is only seeking revenge for Trump's victory in 2016 election. And even more disturbing, what is this increasing interest in socialism in the Democratic Party?
Wake up, America!
Robert V. Thompson
Punta Gorda
