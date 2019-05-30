Editor:
When hurricane Andrew hit Florida in 1992 and wiped out a wide swath of homes and businesses, there was a mass exodus of insurers from the state. Now we are seeing all these massive tornadoes wreaking havoc across the Midwest, causing similar death and destruction.
I wonder when it might occur to people that since no insurance company will insure properties in the path of destruction, it may be necessary to begin construction of homes and businesses below ground just to keep them safe?
It reminds me of a short story I was required to read in junior college: "The Machine Stops," by E.M. Forster, a sci-fi written in 1909. What was once science fiction certainly appears to be fact in today's world of poor stewards of this planet.
Marsha Sherman
Englewood East
