Editor:
An adage goes 'Necessity is the mother of invention'. While #45 continues his fumbling, bumbling ways, others are paving the way to the future. Here are two examples: In the Mercury News is was reported that a new road re-surfacing process is being tested. One thousand feet of a surface product made of from the raw material of recycled water and pop bottles is a new binder. This product replaces bitumen in the re-surfacing process.
This new approach happened in California (not Florida. Again) but, Florida can benefit. As this creates economic value for empty plastic bottles. A recycling boom in Florida. Private industry paying for bottles and storage and transportation? It could happen. A path to a cleaner Florida.
Next, the Department of Energy, through their Argonne National Laboratory is underwriting the development of a catalyst that converts CO2 and water into ethanol (think catalytic converter). The creation of a cheap fuel without expanding the carbon footprint of the world. They call it a circular carbon economy. Where does Florida fit in? Universities and the state must make a stake in the process. There is much to be gained. Science to the rescue once again.
David L. Moe
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.