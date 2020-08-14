Editor:

An adage goes 'Necessity is the mother of invention'. While #45 continues his fumbling, bumbling ways, others are paving the way to the future. Here are two examples: In the Mercury News is was reported that a new road re-surfacing process is being tested. One thousand feet of a surface product made of from the raw material of recycled water and pop bottles is a new binder. This product replaces bitumen in the re-surfacing process.

This new approach happened in California (not Florida. Again) but, Florida can benefit. As this creates economic value for empty plastic bottles. A recycling boom in Florida. Private industry paying for bottles and storage and transportation? It could happen. A path to a cleaner Florida.

Next, the Department of Energy, through their Argonne National Laboratory is underwriting the development of a catalyst that converts CO2 and water into ethanol (think catalytic converter). The creation of a cheap fuel without expanding the carbon footprint of the world. They call it a circular carbon economy. Where does Florida fit in? Universities and the state must make a stake in the process. There is much to be gained. Science to the rescue once again.

David L. Moe

Punta Gorda

